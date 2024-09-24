Twitter
World

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, will assume his new role on September 30, replacing the current DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new Director General of Pakistan's spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), state-run TV announced on Monday.

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, will assume his new role on September 30, replacing the current DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition he executes this power in consultation with the army chief.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 77-plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Lt Gen Malik previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan. He has also received a Sword of Honour in his course and served as the chief instructor at National Defence University (NDU), as well as an instructor at Command and Staff College Quetta.

He is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defence Studies. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position, having held various leadership roles in the military over the years.

His appointment comes at a critical time for Pakistan's intelligence agency, which plays a key role in both domestic and international security operations.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the DG ISI in 2021 by former prime minister Imran Khan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

