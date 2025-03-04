She will now lead the Education Department as the government pushes forward with Trump's policies

The US Senate has confirmed former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the next Secretary of Education. The 76-year-old businesswoman and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was approved in a 51-45 vote on Monday, February 3. She will now lead the Education Department as the government pushes forward with Trump's policies.

Linda McMahon is widely known for her role in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the company she co-founded with her husband, Vince McMahon. The couple built WWE into a global sports-entertainment empire, making them billionaires. While they remain legally married, reports suggest they have been living apart for several years.

A long partnership

Linda and Vince McMahon first met in church in North Carolina when they were teenagers. Vince was 16, and Linda was 13 at the time. They dated throughout high school and got married when Linda was 17, according to reports. Together, they turned WWE into a household name, with Vince serving as the face of the company while Linda held executive roles behind the scenes.

Linda McMahon’s net worth was estimated at $3.2 billion in 2024, according to Business Outstanders. Her fortune comes from her leadership roles in WWE, government positions, and investments. Vince McMahon, now 79, also has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion as of 2025, per Sports Illustrated. He was the largest shareholder of WWE before selling the company to Endeavor, which merged WWE with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in a $9.3 billion deal.

With her new position as Education Secretary, Linda McMahon has stepped into the political spotlight once again.