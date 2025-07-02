US President Donald Trump has considered his Lara Trump as his 'first choice' for the position for North Carolina seat for 2026. Thom Thills, who has served as the Republican Senate since 2015, is retiring from the North Carolina seat in 2026, and the seat remains vacant.

US President Donald Trump has considered his 'daughter-in law' Lara Trump as his 'first choice' for the position for North Carolina seat for 2026. Thom Thills, who has served as the Republican Senate since 2015, is retiring from the North Carolina seat in 2026, and the seat remains vacant as he announced that he wouldn't seek for re-election.

“Somebody that would really be great is Lara,” Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Florida. "She grew up there, but they live in Florida," Donald Trump said. “She's a great person, Lara Trump. I mean, that would always be my first choice. But she doesn't live there now, but she's there all the time.”

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 42, is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump's third child. Lara trump has previously co-chaired of the Republican National Committee. Lara Trump has been at the forefront during all Donald trump's presidential campaign, even in the 2024 campaign. Lara Trump, was born in North Carolina. She has completed her schooling from Emsley A. Laney High School. She has pursued graduation from NC State University and has also studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York. In her early stage of career, Lara Trump has worked as a producer for TV news magazine Inside Edition, and later joined Fox News. She married Eric Trump in 2014. Lara Trump is currently hosting her show 'My View with Lara Trump' on Fox news.

Will she be able to run?

No official statement regarding her candidacy has been confirmed. In order to run for the seat of North Carolina, Lara would need to move back to North Carolina by September to meet the state’s 90-day party affiliation requirement for political candidates, as per reports. However, she meets the constitutional requirements to run for the seat, as she is above 30 and a US citizen. At present, Lara lives in Florida with her husband and two children. She is eligible to run for the seat as the Constitution only requires senators to reside in the state they seek to represent at the time of the election.

North Carolina will be the most competitive senate races in 2026. While Lara Trump's candidacy is not confirmed, Democratic party's Wiley Nickel is the confirmed candidate. Possible candidates are RNC Chairman Mike Whatley, Rep. Pat Harrigan and former Gov. Roy Cooper.