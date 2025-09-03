Meet Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who makes her international debut in China; fuels speculations of being 'groomed' to lead North Korea

The three powerful leaders China's Xi Jinping, Russia's president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un united in China for 'victory day' parade. However, Kim Jong Un reached Beijing with his daughter Kim Ju-Ae, marking her first international debut. Who is Kim Ju-Ae?

The three powerful leaders China's Xi Jinping, Russia's president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un united in China for 'victory day' parade. Chinese President Xi hosted the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the formal surrender of the Japanese at the end of World War 2. However, Kim Jong Un reached Beijing with his daughter Kim Ju-Ae, marking her first international debut. Kim Ju-Ae is likely to be the next successor of Kim Jong Un, and is being 'groomed' with these global appearances.

(Image: Bloomberg)

Who is Kim Ju-Ae?

Kim Ju-Ae, 12 years old, is the only child of Kim Jong Un and Ri Sol-Ju, however as per South Korean intelligence, Kim Jong Un has three children a son born in 2010, a daughter believed to be Ju-ae in 2013, and a third child in 2017 whose gender has not been confirmed. She was first identified in 2013, after ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman claimed he held a baby (believed to be Kim Ju-Ae) during his trip to Pyongyang to meet Kim family.

In a big international debut, she accompanied her father to China for the military parade. She was spotted walking behind her father adorning a navy blue suit, after they deboarded the bulletproof train, used for travelling to Beijing from Pyongyang. She is viewed as the next successor of the Kim dynasty to lead North Korea since its founding by her great-grandfather, Kim Il-sung, in 1948. he was succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il, and then by his grandson Kim Jong Un. If she succeeds, she is going to be the first female ruler in The Kim Dynasty

Kim Ju-Ae has made several high profile appearances in last few years. She first appeared with her father at the launch of a powerful intercontinental ballistic missile in 2022. She then made her diplomatic debut at a Russian Embassy function in May. As per reports, she is referred as 'respected daughter' in North Korea, 'respected' is reserved for high-level officials. As per speculations, Kim Jong Un is being groomed to be the next leader of North Korea through these diplomatic appearances.

While not much is known about Kim Ju-Ae, AP agency reported that she enjoys horse riding, skiing, and swimming, and has been home-schooled in the capital, Pyongyang.