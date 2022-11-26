Search icon
Meet Keshur Kara, Indian man who foiled Rs 6 crore robbery bid in Dubai

Keshur Kara, a 32-year-old Indian expat, was honored by senior Dubai Police officials on Monday at his place of work, according to the Khaleej Times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Picture: @DubaiPoliceHQ

The Dubai Police honoured an alert Indian expat at his workplace for his bravery in preventing a robber from fleeing with cash worth 2.7 million dirhams (approx 6.6 crore INR) in the Deira district of Dubai.

To honour him, senior Dubai Police officials surprised Indian expat Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, 32, at his workplace on Monday, according to a Wednesday report in the Khaleej Times newspaper.

The incident happened last month in the Naif area of Deira district. Two Asians were carrying two bags totalling Dh 4,250,000 in cash in various currencies when they were stopped by the suspect, who snatched one bag and fled, according to the report citing Dr Major General Tariq Tahlak, the director of Naif police station.

"As the two Asian men shouted for help, Mr Keshur saw the robber running with the stolen bag toward him. He bravely tackled the criminal, started wrestling with him, and pinned him to the ground until the police patrols arrived and made the arrest," said Tahlak.

According to the report, his fast thinking prevented a Dh 2.7 million (approximately 6.6 crore) attempted robbery in the Naif area.

Ghela expressed his gratitude for being recognised by the Dubai Police in front of his coworkers. He declared that he will treasure his medal of honour always.

The team that visited Ghela in his office was led by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and comprised several top officials, according to the Khaleej Times.

Maj Gen Al Mansouri added that honouring Ghela in his place of work, among his coworkers, and among his neighbours reflects Dubai Police's significant interest in strengthening the idea of community partnership and enhancing individual responsibility.

(With inputs from PTI)

