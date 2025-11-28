Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....

Kasim Khan has recently gained public attention for advocating for his father, Imran Khan, amidst his imprisonment in Pakistan. Born on April 10, 1999, in England, Kasim was raised in the UK by his mother, Jemima Goldsmith, following his parents' divorce in 2004.

Speculation intensified after reports suggested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could be shifted to a high-security facility, a move that would further restrict interaction. The topic gained significant traction online, with "Where is Imran Khan?" trending on X. PTI renewed its request for a meeting with the jailed party founder, saying the leadership was increasingly concerned as he had been denied access to both family members and legal counsel for more than three weeks.

Imran has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. Family members and party workers have staged demonstrations outside Adiala Jail in recent days, demanding permission to see him. A PTI delegation visited the prison again today, but authorities once more declined access. Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan issued a stark warning to the Pakistani government, publicly expressing deep concern about his father's solitary confinement and demanding "proof of life".

Who is Kasim Khan?

Kasim Khan has recently gained public attention for advocating for his father, Imran Khan, amidst his imprisonment in Pakistan. Born on April 10, 1999, in England, Kasim was raised in the UK by his mother, Jemima Goldsmith, following his parents' divorce in 2004. He holds a Master of Arts (MA) in Anthropology with Innovation from the University of Bristol. He earned an undergraduate degree in Islamic History. He started a career in marketing and worked at Weedingtech Ltd. He launched Mifu, a London-based AI-powered influencer marketing platform, in late 2023. He has an older brother, Sulaiman Isa Khan (born November 1996).

Kasim Khan's public appeal about Imran Khan's 'isolation'

Imran's younger son, Kasim Khan, noted in earlier posts that his father was being kept in "really poor conditions" that were "getting worse by the moment." In a post on X, he reiterated those concerns, saying, "For the past six weeks, he (Imran) has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father."Kasim said "this absolute blackout" was not a matter of security procedure but a "deliberate attempt" to conceal his father's condition and prevent the family from knowing whether he was safe.He appealed for outside intervention, writing, "I call on the international community, global human rights organisations and every democratic voice to intervene urgently. Demand proof of life, enforce court-ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan's most popular political leader, who is being held solely for political reasons."



(With inputs from ANI)