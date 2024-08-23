Twitter
Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Maya Harris, a 57-year-old lawyer, public policy advocate, and writer. She is a key figure in Kamala’s political journey

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign
Making an emotional speech at the DNC, Maya Harris, the younger sister of the Vice President, Kamala Harris touched the hearts of the audience with a heartfelt speech about their late mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris. Maya’s speech was an appreciation of her mother’s journey and the values that her mother passed to her daughters.

Maya Harris, a 57-year-old lawyer, public policy advocate, and writer. She is a key figure in Kamala’s political journey, as she has served as the head of Kamala's presidential campaign in 2020 and later as a national surrogate for the Biden-Harris ticket. She was also an advisor in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

At the DNC she expressed a remarkable story of our mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, an Indian-born immigrant, came to California at the age of 19 with the goal of becoming a scientist who would discover a cure for breast cancer. This act of self-determination as Maya described it paved the way for the lives of her daughters, Kamala and Maya.

Maya’s speech revealed that their mother wanted the best for her daughters in the belief that they should be ‘the writers of our own stories’. Most of the people in the audience related themselves with Dr. Gopalan Harris’s story with the American dream.

Maya also pointed to Kamala’s own journey as a political outsider in American politics during the address. She noted her sister as strong-willed and a fighter who has helped many across the nation despite the barriers.

Maya’s words contained an undercurrent of protest against those who are bent on reversing any gains that have been made, she said, “Where others want to drag us back to the past, my sister says, hold up, we are not going back.

The audience’s reaction to Maya’s speech was positive, all attendees appreciated the speech. There was an out pour of compliments on the social media platforms, with many people calling her an inspiration, and a natural speaker. People said things like her being articulate to others being strong intelligent, and well-mannered like their mother.

