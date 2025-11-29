FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...
Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, has married his long-time partner and fiancée, Jodie Haydon, at a private ceremony in Canberra. Albanese became the first Australian PM to tie the knot while in office. The wedding took place one year after Albanese proposed to Haydon on Valentine's Day in 2024. The couple married at a small ceremony in the presence of family and close friends at The Lodge in Canberra. Albanese is 62, and Jodie is 45 years old. The duo had been in a relationship for five years.

Who is Jodie Haydon?

Jodie Haydon is an Australian financial services professional and women's advocate. Born in 1979, she was raised on the NSW Central Coast. Haydon had worked in the superannuation industry for 20 years in banking and finance companies. Later, she made a shift towards strategic leadership roles. As of now, she is the head of strategic partnerships at Teachers Mutual Bank.

Haydon is the daughter and granddaughter of schoolteachers. The 45-year-old attended Kincumber High School, dropped out of university to pursue her career in the superannuation industry. In February 2022, Haydon was hired in a new position as women's officer, following her role as a union delegate for the NSW Public Service Association.

 

How Albanese and Haydon met

Albanese and Haydon met at a March 2020 dinner event in Melbourne, where the Labour leader was speaking, reports suggest. Haydon had accompanied Albanese during the Australian federal election campaign both in 2022 and 2025. Albanese had separated from his wife of 19 years, Carmel Tebbutt, in early 2019.

