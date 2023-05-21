Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Meet James Marape, Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi’s feet in viral video

PM Modi landed in Papua New Guinea and was received by the country’s Prime Minister James Marape, who bent down and touched the Indian leader’s feet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Meet James Marape, Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi’s feet in viral video
Papua New Guinea PM James Marape touches PM Modi's feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening and was received by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who has been leading the country since 2019. Marape embraced PM Modi upon his arrival.

In a surprise move, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape embraced PM Modi and then bent down to touch his feet as he landed in the country. PM Modi further bowed in respect and shook the leader’s hand after the surprise gesture. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

An exception was also made for PM Modi as he arrived in Papua New Guinea, which has not been made for any world leader till now. Papua New Guinea doesn’t provide a ceremonial welcome for leaders arriving after sunset.

 

 

However, a special exception was made for PM Modi, who stepped off the plane at around 5:30 pm IST and was received personally by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape himself. Here is all you need to know about the world leader who touched PM Modi’s feet.

Who is Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape?

James Marape is the current Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and has been serving in the position since 2019. He belongs to the Pangu Parti political party in the country, which is currently the leading party and had formed the government.

James Marape is 52 years old and has held many significant cabinet positions in Papua New Guinea including Minister of Education and Minister of Finance of the country. In 2020, there was an attempt to topple the Marape government through a no-confidence motion, which was eventually unsuccessful.

PM Narendra Modi embarked on the second leg of his three-nation tour as he landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening, just after he had concluded his visit to Japan and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

READ | DNA: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Japan

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.