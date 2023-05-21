Meet James Marape, Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi’s feet in viral video

Papua New Guinea PM James Marape touches PM Modi's feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening and was received by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who has been leading the country since 2019. Marape embraced PM Modi upon his arrival.

In a surprise move, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape embraced PM Modi and then bent down to touch his feet as he landed in the country. PM Modi further bowed in respect and shook the leader’s hand after the surprise gesture. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

An exception was also made for PM Modi as he arrived in Papua New Guinea, which has not been made for any world leader till now. Papua New Guinea doesn’t provide a ceremonial welcome for leaders arriving after sunset.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Japan. He was received by Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape. pic.twitter.com/U94yUQ2aCl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

However, a special exception was made for PM Modi, who stepped off the plane at around 5:30 pm IST and was received personally by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape himself. Here is all you need to know about the world leader who touched PM Modi’s feet.

Who is Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape?

James Marape is the current Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and has been serving in the position since 2019. He belongs to the Pangu Parti political party in the country, which is currently the leading party and had formed the government.

James Marape is 52 years old and has held many significant cabinet positions in Papua New Guinea including Minister of Education and Minister of Finance of the country. In 2020, there was an attempt to topple the Marape government through a no-confidence motion, which was eventually unsuccessful.

PM Narendra Modi embarked on the second leg of his three-nation tour as he landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening, just after he had concluded his visit to Japan and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

