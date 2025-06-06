Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in the United States leading an all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor. He was asked a question about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, and this question was asked by none other than his own son who is a New York based journalist.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in the United States leading an all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor. Earlier, he praised Operation Sindoor' name as 'a brilliantly chosen name.' Amid all of this, he has faced criticism from his own party. In a very rare moment, Shashi Tharoor was asked a question about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, and this question was asked by none other than 'his own son' who is a New York based journalist. His name is Ishaan Tharoor.

Who is Ishaan Tharoor?

Ishaan Tharoor is the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and his first wife Tilottama Mukherji. He also has one twin brother Kanishk Tharoor. He was born in Singapore in 1984. He is a journalist based in Washington, DC, United States. He is a global affairs columnist with the Washington Post. Earlier, he was a former senior editor in Time magazine in 2006. He got his bachelor's degree from Yale University in 2006, majoring in history and ethnicity, along with race and migration. He has got the Sudler fellowship, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to her LinkedIn profile, he has worked as an adjunct instructor at Georgetown University and taught ‘Global Affairs in the Digital Age’ at the university’s School of Foreign Service.

What did he ask his father?

Ishaan Tharoor's question revolved around Pakistan's involvement in the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. He asked whether any country had asked for evidence from the delegation.He also asked about Pakistan’s consistent denial of its involvement in the attack.

“I'm curious though, on this tour you've been to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Have any of your government interlocutors asked you to show evidence of Pakistan's culpability in the initial attack?,” Ishan Tharoor asked.

To which Shashi Tharoor responded by citing three strong reasons for alleging Pakistan and claimed there is strong evidence, or else India would not have retaliated in the manner that it did.

Shashi Tharoor led delegation is in the last leg of the anti-terror campaign. They started off Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil and now will end their tour in Washington, US.