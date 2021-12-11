Meet India born Gautam Raghavan who is the new top White House official

Another Indian-origin American has bagged a top role in US President Joe Biden's office. On Friday, President Joe Biden elevated Indian American Gautam Raghavan to the post of the head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

This comes after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced his intent to appoint Cathy Russell, the present director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office as the next executive director of UNICEF. Gautam Raghavan is a first-generation immigrant who was born in India, raised in Seattle and graduated from Stanford University.

Who is Gautam Raghavan?

Gautam Raghavan is an Indian American political advisor who is the Deputy Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

He served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel since January 20, 2020.

Previously, he was the first employee hired by the Biden-Harris Transition Team where he served as deputy head of Presidential Appointments.

Gautam Raghavan also worked for the Department of Defence, the 2008 Obama Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee.

He served as associate director of the Office of Public Liaison to the LGBTQ and Asian American-Pacific Islander community in the Obama administration.

He is the editor of 'West Wingers: Stories from the Dream Chasers, Change Makers, and Hope Creators Inside the Obama White House'.