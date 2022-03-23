Meet former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, the alleged secret lover of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has now been ongoing for 26 days, US and allies have been trying to put pressure on Moscow with sanctions on President Vladimir and close allies. After the Russian oligarchs, multiple countries opposing Russia are reportedly looking to direct the implications for the military action towards Putin’s rumoured lover Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast.

While not sanctioned by the West till now, a petition has been filed with the Switzerland government, the country where believe that she is in hiding with Putin’s alleged ‘secret’ children. However, there are no confirmed reports of her being in a luxury villa in Switzerland. Some say she has been hidden away in one of Putin's retreats located in the Altai mountains.

Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Former Olympic gold medalist

Kabaeva is an Olympic Gold medalist who won the Individual All-Around competition for Rhythmic Gymnastics at 2004 Athens Olympics. In Sydney 2000 Olympics, she had won a bronze. She has been called one of 'Russia's most flexible woman'.

Pic courtesy: AP

Daughter of a footballer

38-year-old Kabaeva is the daughter of former professional football player Marat Kabayev. She was born in Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, in the Soviet Union, in 1983.

Pictures several times with Putin

Kabaeva and Putin have been pictured together on multiple occasions. Russian oligarchs have given several gifts, including money and property, to her family, it was revealed by investigations that Anti-Corruption Foundation which was set up by Putin’s jailed rival Alexei Navalny.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Alleged mother of Putin’s ‘secret’ children

Rumours also claim that she and Putin have several children, who the Russian President has not official recognised.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Millionaire helming a Russian media giant

Kabaeva reportedly earns a salary of around $10 million, as per leaked tax records, in the capacity of the Chairman of the Board of Directors at National Media Group, said to be a pro-Moscow TV and newspaper corporation.

