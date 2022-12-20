Search icon
Meet Gonzalo Rojas, Chilean poet and writer honored by Google Doodle today

Gonzalo Rojas was a Chilean poet and writer celebrated for his contributions to Latin American literature.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Gonzalo Rojas was a Chilean poet and writer who was born on December 20, 1916 in Chillán, Chile. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and important figures in the history of Latin American literature, and is celebrated for his contributions to the field of poetry.

Rojas was born into a middle-class family, and his father was a lawyer. He received a traditional education, and began writing poetry at an early age. He published his first collection of poems, "Pacto con la Tierra," in 1942, and it was met with critical acclaim. This was followed by a series of other collections, including "Hacia el Sur," "La memoria de los pájaros," and "Viento de afuera," which cemented his reputation as a leading voice in Latin American literature.

Throughout his career, Rojas was known for his experimental approach to poetry, and he was heavily influenced by Surrealism and other modernist movements. His work often explored themes of memory, loss, and the passage of time, and he was particularly interested in the way in which language could be used to convey these themes. Rojas was also known for his political activism, and he was a vocal critic of the Chilean military dictatorship that ruled the country for much of the 20th century.

In addition to his work as a poet, Rojas also worked as a professor, and he taught literature at several universities in Chile. He received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the National Prize for Literature in Chile, the Pablo Neruda Ibero-American Poetry Award, and the Queen Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry.

Rojas passed away on April 25, 2011, at the age of 94. Despite his passing, his work continues to be celebrated and widely read, and he remains an important figure in the world of Latin American literature. Today, on his 106th birthday, Google is honoring Rojas with a Google Doodle, paying tribute to his enduring legacy and contributions to the field of poetry.

