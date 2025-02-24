The election results mark a turning point in German politics. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a heavy defeat, recording their worst result in postwar history

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is set to become the country’s next leader after his party won the largest share of votes in the national election, according to exit polls. Along with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU is now working to form a coalition government in a fragmented political landscape.

The CDU/CSU campaigned on a conservative, pro-business platform, focusing on tax cuts, stricter immigration policies, and increased defence spending. However, the success of these policies will depend on the coalition partners Merz can secure. Coalition negotiations will be crucial in shaping Germany’s future political direction.

The election results mark a turning point in German politics. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a heavy defeat, recording their worst result in postwar history. Scholz conceded defeat, calling it a “bitter result.”

At the same time, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its previous support, achieving the strongest result for an ultranationalist party since World War II. This surge reflects growing voter dissatisfaction and a shift in Germany’s political spectrum.

Who is Friedrich Merz?

Born in 1955 in Brilon, West Germany, Friedrich Merz studied law at the University of Bonn before working as a judge and corporate lawyer. He entered politics in the 1980s, serving in the European Parliament and later in the Bundestag.

Merz was a key CDU figure in the early 2000s but stepped away in 2009 after Angela Merkel strengthened her leadership. He returned in 2018 and became CDU leader in 2022, positioning himself as a more right-leaning, pro-business politician.

As he prepares to lead Germany, Merz faces the challenge of building a stable government in a shifting political environment.