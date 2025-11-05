Who are the family members of New York City's first Indian-origin Muslim mayor Zohran Mamdani? His famous mother is..., his wife...

Indian-origin and Uganda born Zohran Mamdani has been elected at first Muslim mayor of New York City. Zohran Mamdani, 33, is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He is a Shia Muslim, who is married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji.

Indian-origin and Uganda born Zohran Mamdani has been elected at first Muslim mayor of New York City. He has defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Zohran Mamdani, 33, is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He is a Shia Muslim, who is married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji. Let's meet hi family.

Meet Zohran Mamdani's mother: filmmaker Mira Nair

Mira Nair was born in 1957 in Rourkela, India. She is an acclaimed filmmaker, with popular works including Mississippi Masala (1991), Monsoon Wedding (2001), and The Namesake (2006). Her father, Amrit Lal Nair was an IAS officer and her mother, Pravene Nair was a social worker.

Mira Nair completed her early education from India. She majored in Sociology from Miranda House, Delhi University. Later she attended Harvard University. Nair’s debut film Salaam Bombay! (1988) won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and earned an Oscar nomination.

Nair married photographer Mitch Epstein in 1977, and later got divorced. She then married Indo-Ugandan scientist Mahmood Mamdani in 1991.

Meet Zohran Mamdani's Father: Scientist Mahmood Mamdani

Mahmood Mamdani is a Ugandan academic and political commentator, who was born in 1946 in Bombay, British India and raised in Kampala, Uganda. He is a professor of Government and Anthropology at Columbia Univeristy. Mahmood is known for his 1996 book Citizen and Subject, which introduced the influential concept of the “bifurcated state”, to understand postcolonial governance in Africa

He completed his graduation from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University in 1968. H later pursued a Master of Arts degree in political science and a Master of Arts degree in law and diplomacy in 1969. He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in government from Harvard University in 1974.

Meet Zohran Mamdani's wife: Rama Duwaji

Rama Duwaji is an American-based Syrian illustrator and has worked with big companies, including Spotify and Apple, and her works are publisehd in The New York Times and BBC.

She was born in 1997 in Texas. Her parents are Syrian Muslims from Damascus. She pursued communication arts at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts. Sh graduated in Fine Arts cum laude in 2019. She later earned a Master of Fine Arts in illustration as visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She met Zohran Mamdani in 2021, and later got engaged in 2024. Thy married in February 2025.