Meet Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who announced divorce on Instagram, now engaged to...; her net worth is...

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her engagement to rapper French Montana.

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum has announced her engagement to rapper French Montana. She earlier made news when she announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram. Their engagement announcement comes a few days after American pop star Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra, 31, is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. However, Sheikha’s mother, Zoe Grigorakos, a Greek woman, also gave a divorce to her husband, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, according to reports. After completing schooling in Dubai, Sheikha went to London for her graduation in International Relations. She is also known for her works in philanthropy and her passion for horses and equestrianism. Her net worth is USD 300 million and above (Rs 26,28,12,00,000), which she has earned from her royal legacy and her perfume brand Mahra M1. This perfume brand has a fragrance with a unique name, ‘Divorce’.

ALSO READ: Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

Who is French Montana?

French Montana, or Karim Kharbouch, 40, is a Moroccan American rapper who was born on November 9, 1984, in Casablanca, Morocco. He later immigrated to the United States along with his family when he was only 13 and started living in the South Bronx, New York. With the stage name MC French Montana, he made a successful career in the music industry. His hits include ‘Unforgettable’ and ‘Macarena’.

He is also known for his philanthropic efforts.

Montana also divorced his ex-wife, Deen Kharbouch, in 2014, with whom he had married in 2007. The former couple have a son named Kruz Kharbouch, born in 2010. His estimated net worth is USD 25 million (Rs 2,19,00,75,000), which he built due to his long music career, endorsements, and business ventures.

Sheikha Mahra and French Montana's relationship

According to TMZ, the couple made their relationship official during Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper walked the runway in June 2025. The couple first came together when Sheikha gave French a Dubai tour last year. During and after that, they started appearing together at many high-profile locations, including intimate dinners at elite restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, visits to mosques, and more.

Their romance began to blossom in Paris, where their closeness was evident at the iconic Pont des Arts, and in the panoramic deserts while enjoying camelback rides.

How did Sheikha Mahra divorce?

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana married in May 2023 and have a daughter. However, Sheikha ended their marriage by announcing divorce publicly on Instagram, alleging her husband of infidelity. Her post read, “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”