Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'No More 9 Hours A Day...' ! THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Check out the latest proposal of labour department

THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Details inside

Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year

Lokah X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Meet Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who announced divorce on Instagram, now engaged to...; her net worth is...

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her engagement to rapper French Montana.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Meet Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who announced divorce on Instagram, now engaged to...; her net worth is...
Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum has announced her engagement to rapper French Montana. She earlier made news when she announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram. Their engagement announcement comes a few days after American pop star Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra, 31, is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. However, Sheikha’s mother, Zoe Grigorakos, a Greek woman, also gave a divorce to her husband, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, according to reports. After completing schooling in Dubai, Sheikha went to London for her graduation in International Relations. She is also known for her works in philanthropy and her passion for horses and equestrianism. Her net worth is USD 300 million and above (Rs 26,28,12,00,000), which she has earned from her royal legacy and her perfume brand Mahra M1. This perfume brand has a fragrance with a unique name, ‘Divorce’.

ALSO READ: Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name... 

Who is French Montana?

French Montana, or Karim Kharbouch, 40, is a Moroccan American rapper who was born on November 9, 1984, in Casablanca, Morocco. He later immigrated to the United States along with his family when he was only 13 and started living in the South Bronx, New York. With the stage name MC French Montana, he made a successful career in the music industry. His hits include ‘Unforgettable’ and ‘Macarena’.

He is also known for his philanthropic efforts.

Montana also divorced his ex-wife, Deen Kharbouch, in 2014, with whom he had married in 2007. The former couple have a son named Kruz Kharbouch, born in 2010. His estimated net worth is USD 25 million (Rs 2,19,00,75,000), which he built due to his long music career, endorsements, and business ventures.

Sheikha Mahra and French Montana's relationship

According to TMZ, the couple made their relationship official during Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper walked the runway in June 2025. The couple first came together when Sheikha gave French a Dubai tour last year. During and after that, they started appearing together at many high-profile locations, including intimate dinners at elite restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, visits to mosques, and more.

Their romance began to blossom in Paris, where their closeness was evident at the iconic Pont des Arts, and in the panoramic deserts while enjoying camelback rides.

How did Sheikha Mahra divorce?

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana married in May 2023 and have a daughter. However, Sheikha ended their marriage by announcing divorce publicly on Instagram, alleging her husband of infidelity. Her post read, “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email bomb threat, here's what we know
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email..
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi, will start from...; know train timings, schedule, and more
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE