Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for his first official visit to India. He was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport with a ceremonial guard of honour and a musical performance. Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, along with other senior leaders, received him.

The Crown Prince is on a two-day visit from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit marks a new chapter in the growing strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is accompanied by senior ministers, top government officials, and a large group of business leaders.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this visit is a significant milestone in the India-UAE relationship. The visit highlights the deepening cooperation between the two countries across trade, investment, technology, and energy.

Who is Sheikh Hamdan?

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008, is also the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He is known not only for his leadership but also for his luxurious lifestyle and adventurous hobbies.

He married Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum in 2019 and is a father of four—twins Rashid and Sheikha (born in 2021), Mohammad (2023), and his youngest daughter Hind, born in March 2025.

Popularly known as 'Fazza' on social media, Sheikh Hamdan is a poet, photographer, and sports enthusiast. He is an accomplished horse rider and won a gold medal at Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games 2014 in France. He also enjoys skydiving, scuba diving, and cycling.

He has millions of followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his royal life. His wealth is estimated to be over $400 million (around Rs 33,500 crore). His collection includes luxury cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and a golden Mercedes, along with private jets and superyachts.

According to reports, he owns more than 1,000 horses, 120 camels, and several exotic pets. With his love for travel and poetry, Sheikh Hamdan truly lives a life that blends royalty with adventure.