Xi Mingze, daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is gaining attention as tensions between the US and China grow. The spotlight comes after US President Donald Trump's actions against Harvard University and recent visa restrictions announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio said the US would start “aggressively” revoking visas of Chinese students, especially those connected to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in sensitive areas. This move is part of the ongoing US-China trade conflict.

Xi Mingze, born on June 25, 1992, is the only child of Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan, a famous folk singer. She is known to maintain a very private life. According to reports, she studied at Harvard University starting in 2010 under a different name to protect her identity. While some reports say she graduated in 2014 with a degree in psychology and English, others suggest she may still be continuing her studies in the US.

Reports also claim she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is protected around the clock by Chinese bodyguards with help from the FBI. She is described as a quiet and polite person who enjoys reading and fashion.

Beijing has strongly opposed the US decision to cancel Chinese student visas. China's Foreign Ministry said the move was unfair and based on political bias. “China firmly opposes this and has lodged a complaint with the US,” said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

In this tense environment, Xi Mingze's rumored stay in the US has sparked fresh debate. Former US Representative Vicky Hartzler revealed in 2022 that Xi’s daughter was living in America while introducing a bill aimed at limiting Chinese Communist Party influence in US universities.

A Chinese political commentator also said on YouTube in 2022 that Xi Mingze returned to the US in 2019 after spending five years in China. According to the same source, she is still living in the Cambridge area and may be working as a research student.

In 2019, a Chinese man named Niu Tengyu was sentenced to 14 years in prison for publishing details about Xi Mingze and other officials online.

While no official decision about Xi Mingze’s visa or status in the US has been made, her presence is now a topic of global interest in the middle of rising diplomatic strain.