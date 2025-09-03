Meet Choe Son Hui, one of the few North Korean women to hold high office, accompanying Kim Jong Un to China

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un arrived by a heavily-armoured bulletproof train and was seen rubbing shoulders with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the massive Victory Day parade in China's capital Beijing. Read on to know more.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's rare overseas trip to attend a military parade in China has offered a glimpse into the secretive state head's inner circle. Jong Un arrived by a heavily-armoured bulletproof train and was seen rubbing shoulders with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the massive Victory Day parade in capital Beijing. Among those who accompanied Jong Un to China was Choe Son Hui, one of the few women in North Korea to hold a high-level government position. Let us briefly tell you about her.

What has Choe Son Hui's political journey been like?

Son Hui, a veteran diplomat, currently serves as North Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs. She began working at the ministry as a researcher and interpreter, and rose through the ranks over the years. In 2019, she was appointed the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, becoming the highest-ranking female official in the country's history. In June 2022, Son Hui was named North Korea's first-ever woman Foreign Affairs Minister. Known to be fluent in English, she was part of the delegation accompanying Jong Un during his summits with Donald Trump in Singapore and Vietnam during the US president's first term. Late last year, Son Hui was made member of the Politburo of the Workers' Party of Korea, the highest decision-making body of the ruling party.

Who else accompanied Kim Jong Un on China visit?

Besides Son Hui, others who traveled with the North Korean leader for his China trip include his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae and his sister Kim Yo Jong, also a top government official. North Korea's director of international affairs department Kim Song Nam, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Tok Hun, director of the organisation and guidance department Jo Yong Won, and director of the propaganda and agitation department Ju Chang Il are also part of the delegation.