The 47-old-year began her career with MI6 in 1999. She currently serves as the Director General of its technology and innovation division.

Blaise Metreweli has been appointed as the 18th chief of Britain’s MI6 spy service. She will be the first woman to head the foreign intelligence agency for the first time in its 115-year history. Metreweli will take over as chief this autumn, according to a statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called it a ‘historic’ appointment.

In a move that signals the growing importance of cyber expertise in global espionage, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the appointment of Metreweli as the next chief. Metreweli, 47, is currently serving as the agency’s Director of Technology and Innovation. A seasoned career intelligence officer, she has overseen the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies used by British spies, earning her the code name "Q," a nod to the gadget-master in the James Bond films.

Upon assuming her new role, Metreweli will take on the traditional code name "C," which is reserved for the head of MI6. The designation dates back to the agency’s first chief, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, who signed his name with a solitary “C.” At present the letter stands for "Chief."



“I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service,” Metreweli said in a brief public statement. She will replace current MI6 chief Richard Moore, who is stepping down after completing his five-year term.

Prime Minister Starmer described her elevation as a "historic appointment" and underscored the critical nature of MI6’s mission in today’s volatile landscape. “The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale, be it aggressors who send spy ships into our waters or hackers who aim to cripple our public infrastructure,” he said

Her selection reflects the agency’s pivot toward countering cyber warfare and digital espionage as a growing part of modern intelligence work. Analysts say Metreweli’s tech-driven background positions her to navigate the increasingly complex threat environment. Metreweli’s rise also underscores MI6’s evolution toward greater transparency and diversity, long viewed as an opaque institution.



About Blaise Metreweli

Metreweli joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 as a case officer and then an agent runner. Before that, she worked at the director level for MI5, the MI6’s sister agency that looks after domestic security in the UK. She studied social anthropology at Cambridge University. Most of her operational career was spent in the Middle East and Europe. Besides that, she is a keen rower. Last year, she participated in the Women’s Veteran Boat Race, rowing for Cambridge in the same crew as the Olympic silver medallist and diplomat Cath Bishop.



(With inputs from IANS)