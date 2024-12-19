His massive wealth, influence, and ambition is reshaping the way billionaires engage with geopolitics

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is making waves not just in business but also in politics. With a net worth nearing $500 billion, Musk has added $257 billion in the past year alone, surpassing Jeff Bezos by a wide margin. But it’s his growing political influence that’s raising eyebrows.

Musk, who played a significant role in Donald Trump’s campaign, is now expanding his political reach beyond the US. Recently, he held talks with Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s Reform Party, known for its anti-immigration stance. Musk reportedly discussed a $100 million donation to support the party, with Farage confirming that financial discussions are ongoing.

Inspired by Musk’s strategies in the US, Farage plans to adopt similar tactics, including cash incentives to boost voter turnout, according to reports.

While the Reform Party only holds five seats in the UK Parliament, it garnered 14% of the vote share, and Farage hopes Musk’s backing can change its fortunes.

Musk’s influence isn’t limited to Britain. He recently joined a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he reassured continued support through his Starlink satellites. These have been crucial for Ukraine’s military operations since the Russian invasion.

In Argentina, Musk has openly supported President Javier Milei, calling his speeches "better than having sex" and celebrating his victory as a sign of prosperity for the nation. Argentina’s vast lithium reserves are also of interest to Musk’s Tesla empire, hinting at a blend of geopolitical and business interests.

According to reports, Musk is in talks with over a dozen world leaders, raising speculation about his ultimate goals.

Is he simply pulling strings to align business and politics, or does he aim to hold the reins of global power? For now, Elon Musk’s massive wealth, influence, and ambition is reshaping the way billionaires engage with geopolitics. Whether his involvement leads to meaningful change or deeper divisions remains to be seen.