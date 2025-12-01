FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF

Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here

Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH

Who is Nishant Agarwal? BrahMos scientist arrested for 'passing defence secrets' to Pakistan cleared of charges

Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...

RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts unconventional wedding ring after marrying Raj Nidimoru, where is her engagement ring from Naga Chaitanya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD a

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download score

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: How to download roll number PDF

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeWorld

WORLD

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

A 15-year-old Belgium student has cleared PhD after graduating in Quantum Physics. His extraordinary talents have been recognised not only by his teachers but the scientific community as major tech giants from US and China wanted to offer him job opportunities.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 10:48 PM IST

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
Laurent Simons is called Belgium’s little Einstein
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A boy who is yet to pass his school has earned the tag of "little Einstein,” for his rare achievement of completing a PhD in quantum physics at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. The 15-year-old “Belgium’s little Einstein” has made this rare feat that could be the fastest anyone has earned a doctorate in the field. Flemish (Belgian) broadcaster VTM which also said that Laurent Simons successfully defended his doctoral thesis last week. 

    VTM Nieuws said that Laurent feels that he is the youngest scholar to earn a PhD degree. Talking to the broadcaster, he said, “After this, I’ll start working towards my goal: creating ‘super-humans’.”   

    What was Laurent Simons' thesis? 

    Simons' studied areas like Bose polarons in superfluid and supersolid systems, which are so complex that they highly learned scientists research on these subjects. 

    Who is Laurent Simons? 

    Laurent completed his bachelor’s degree in physics in 2022 and was making headlines for his academic achievements as he completed his graduation in just 18 months with a distinction at the University of Antwerp. Before that, he cleared his schooling at just eight. What made his early years more special was the fact that at such a small age big companies and wealthy benefactors were eager enough to support his scientific ambitions. Laurent continued his studies and research work. 

    His parents too turned down lucrative offers from tech giants in the United States and China. His parents supported his life’s aim of extending “life expectancy,” at the age of 12 to make humans immortal in the real, biological sense. 

    During his graduation, Simons’ studied quantum physics and complex subjects like bosons and black holes. His teachers noticed his extraordinary talents and found him a child with an extreme focus and interest in advanced scientific questions. According to reports, Laurent has a photographic memory and an IQ of 145. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
    Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD a
    IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
    IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download score
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: How to download roll number PDF
    Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'
    Naga Chaitanya reacts after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check here
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement