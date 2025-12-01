Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

A 15-year-old Belgium student has cleared PhD after graduating in Quantum Physics. His extraordinary talents have been recognised not only by his teachers but the scientific community as major tech giants from US and China wanted to offer him job opportunities.

A boy who is yet to pass his school has earned the tag of "little Einstein,” for his rare achievement of completing a PhD in quantum physics at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. The 15-year-old “Belgium’s little Einstein” has made this rare feat that could be the fastest anyone has earned a doctorate in the field. Flemish (Belgian) broadcaster VTM which also said that Laurent Simons successfully defended his doctoral thesis last week.

VTM Nieuws said that Laurent feels that he is the youngest scholar to earn a PhD degree. Talking to the broadcaster, he said, “After this, I’ll start working towards my goal: creating ‘super-humans’.”

What was Laurent Simons' thesis?

Simons' studied areas like Bose polarons in superfluid and supersolid systems, which are so complex that they highly learned scientists research on these subjects.

Who is Laurent Simons?

Laurent completed his bachelor’s degree in physics in 2022 and was making headlines for his academic achievements as he completed his graduation in just 18 months with a distinction at the University of Antwerp. Before that, he cleared his schooling at just eight. What made his early years more special was the fact that at such a small age big companies and wealthy benefactors were eager enough to support his scientific ambitions. Laurent continued his studies and research work.

His parents too turned down lucrative offers from tech giants in the United States and China. His parents supported his life’s aim of extending “life expectancy,” at the age of 12 to make humans immortal in the real, biological sense.

During his graduation, Simons’ studied quantum physics and complex subjects like bosons and black holes. His teachers noticed his extraordinary talents and found him a child with an extreme focus and interest in advanced scientific questions. According to reports, Laurent has a photographic memory and an IQ of 145.