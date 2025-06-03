The 37-year-old Ukrainian national was reportedly residing in Chelyabinsk, Russia, under the guise of an entrepreneur.

Ukraine has stunned Russia by carrying out massive drone strikes deep inside Russia on June 1. Ukraine targeted at least four air bases across Russia using 117 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from containers close to the targets, Reuters reported. The recent attack by Ukraine is considered the most audacious military operation since the conflict began in February 2022. Now, many are asking how Kyiv managed to carry out such attacks.

One name that has come into the spotlight is Artem Tymofieiev, a former entrepreneur turned covert operative. He is suspected of orchestrating the attack in Russia, as per a report in DailyMail.

Who is Artem Tymofieiev?

He is a former entrepreneur turned covert operative. The 37-year-old Ukrainian national was reportedly residing in Chelyabinsk, Russia, under the guise of an entrepreneur operating a haulage business. He is believed to be the 'mastermind' behind Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web. Tymofieiev reportedly helped Kyiv strike deep within Russian territory.

Reports suggest Tymofieiev utilised his logistics company to transport drones disguised as frame houses across Russia. These drones were later deployed in the coordinated attacks on Russian airbases. He is married to Ekaterina Timofeeva, who is also alleged to have been involved in the operation. Reports suggest the Russian agencies have launched an aggressive manhunt to catch Tymofieiev. His name and photo are being circulated nationwide by the Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claims to have destroyed up to 41 aircraft, including rare TU-95 and TU-22 bombers and even a Beriev A-50 early warning plane. Satellite imagery and drone footage released by Ukraine support the scale of destruction.

READ | Meet Indian genius, 17, who hacked NASA website, honoured with...; he is from...