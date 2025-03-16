Both leaders were part of former PM Justin Trudeau’s government and have retained key ministerial positions

Two ministers of Indian heritage, Anita Anand and Kamal Khera, have been included in Canada’s newly formed cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Both leaders were part of former PM Justin Trudeau’s government and have retained key ministerial positions.

Anita Anand – Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Anita Anand, 58, has been appointed as Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. She was born and raised in Nova Scotia and later moved to Ontario in 1985. Before entering politics, she had a successful career as a legal academic, lawyer, and researcher. She was a professor of law at the University of Toronto, specialising in investor protection and corporate governance.

Anand first became a Member of Parliament (MP) for Oakville in 2019. She has held significant positions in previous governments, including President of the Treasury Board, Minister of National Defence, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

In a post on X, she expressed her commitment to economic growth, saying, “Negativity won’t pay the rent or the mortgage. Negativity won’t bring down the price of groceries. Negativity won’t win a trade war. We are united and strong and we will immediately get to work, to build the Canada and the Canadian economy of tomorrow.”

Kamal Khera – Minister of Health

Kamal Khera, 36, has been appointed as Canada’s Minister of Health. Born in Delhi, India, she moved to Canada during her school years and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from York University, Toronto.

Khera is one of the youngest women ever elected to Canada’s Parliament. She was first elected as the MP for Brampton West in 2015. Before joining politics, she worked as a registered nurse in the oncology department of St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, she returned to work as a frontline nurse in Brampton.

On X, she reaffirmed her dedication to healthcare, stating, “As a nurse, my top priority is to always be there to support my patients, and that’s the same mentality I’ll bring every day to the role of Minister of Health.”

Khera previously served as Minister of Seniors and held other parliamentary roles in international development, national revenue, and health.

Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s Prime Minister on Friday in a ceremony led by Governor General Mary Simon. His cabinet consists of 13 men and 11 women, aiming for a balanced and experienced team to lead the country forward.