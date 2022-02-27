Meet Anastasiia Lenna, the beauty queen who joined Ukraine army amid war with Russia

Earlier, Anastasiia Lenna had represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

While Ukraine is defending itself against Russia, the former nations’ citizens are following the footsteps of President Volodymr Zelensky. Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has taken up combat shoes against adorning heels.

Lenna has stepped outside to protect her motherland and joined the Ukrainian military. Earlier, she had represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

Lenna completed her graduation in marketing and management from Slavistik University in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has worked in Turkey - Bodrum, Ankara and Istanbul as a PR Manager. She has also worked as a translator in the past.

Lenna has been actively sharing the situation of Ukraine on her Instagram stories since Russia attacked. She posted several photographs of her wearing a military uniform and carrying a gun in her hand.

One of her Instagram posts read, “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”

Hinting direct support to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lenna shared a picture of him walking with soldiers. She also called him a “true and strong leader”.

She is consistently using her Instagram account to urge people for supporting and donating to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Many other people have also offered voluntary support to save their motherland. Several celebrities from around the globe are also offering support in different ways.