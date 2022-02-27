Meet Anastasiia Lenna, the beauty queen who joined Ukraine army amid war with Russia

Headlines

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeWorld

World

Meet Anastasiia Lenna, the beauty queen who joined Ukraine army amid war with Russia

Earlier, Anastasiia Lenna had represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Ukraine is defending itself against Russia, the former nations’ citizens are following the footsteps of President Volodymr Zelensky. Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has taken up combat shoes against adorning heels.

Lenna has stepped outside to protect her motherland and joined the Ukrainian military. Earlier, she had represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

Lenna completed her graduation in marketing and management from Slavistik University in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has worked in Turkey - Bodrum, Ankara and Istanbul as a PR Manager. She has also worked as a translator in the past.  

Lenna has been actively sharing the situation of Ukraine on her Instagram stories since Russia attacked. She posted several photographs of her wearing a military uniform and carrying a gun in her hand.

One of her Instagram posts read, “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”

Hinting direct support to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lenna shared a picture of him walking with soldiers. She also called him a “true and strong leader”.

She is consistently using her Instagram account to urge people for supporting and donating to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Many other people have also offered voluntary support to save their motherland. Several celebrities from around the globe are also offering support in different ways.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Raima Sen says she got hate, trolling for doing The Vaccine War: 'People unfollowed me, called me things' | Exclusive

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for today: India event timings, streaming, and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE