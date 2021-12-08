Meet MacKenzie Scott, who is on top of Forbes' list of Most Powerful Women

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has topped the list of the world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes. Scott replaced the outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The main reason behind Scott finishing on top is because of her massive philanthropy work. Scott has given away $8.6 billion of her fortune in charity, including $2.7 billion in this year alone. In December 2020, Scott donated over $4.1 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new post, explaining why Scott is the world's most powerful woman, ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath wrote, "MacKenzie Scott is using her massive fortune to not only support nonprofits doing good work, but also to challenge the way wealth and power are accumulated in this country. No person has more autonomy, or money, to make a lasting impact on the world. And the way in which she’s deploying her capital is revolutionizing philanthropy."

As for the list, US Vice President Kamala Harris came second, becoming the highest-ranking female politician in US history, and the third spot was held by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

As for Scott, after her divorce from her husband of 25 years, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, she is now married to Dan Jewett, a high school science teacher from Washington. Jewett is a science teacher at the private Seattle Lakeside School.

Earlier, while speaking about his wife, Jewett had said, "I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."