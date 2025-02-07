Patel is known for his strong support of Trump and criticism of the FBI. If confirmed, he has promised to restore public trust in the agency and restructure its operations

Kash Patel, Trump’s FBI nominee, appeared before the Senate last week for his confirmation hearing. Patel, who has been chosen by former US President Donald Trump to lead the agency, was accompanied by close friends and family, including his ‘mystery girlfriend’, country music singer Alexis Wilkins.

Wilkins, 26, is an emerging figure in the country music scene, known for her patriotic-themed songs and conservative activism. Raised in Arkansas, she started writing music at a young age and has performed alongside notable artists like Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood.

Beyond music, Wilkins is actively involved in conservative circles, speaking at events and working with organisations like PragerU and the Young America Foundation. She also hosts the podcast Between the Headlines on Rumble, a platform known for its opposition to Big Tech censorship. Recently, she took on a political role as press secretary for Arizona Representative Abe Hamadeh.

Wilkins and Patel reportedly met at a conservative event in October 2022 and began dating in early 2023, despite their 18-year age difference. Since then, they have been spotted together at various political gatherings.

Patel is known for his strong support of Trump and criticism of the FBI. If confirmed, he has promised to restore public trust in the agency and restructure its operations. During his hearing, he reaffirmed his commitment to due process and transparency.