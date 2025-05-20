Last year, the prestigious Harvard University in the US welcomed a new student who wasn't just another top scholar but a future monarch. Yes, you read that right! Princess Elisabeth of Belgium commenced a two-year master's programme at the university in September. Read on to know more about her.

Late last year, the prestigious Harvard University in the United States welcomed a new student who wasn't just another top scholar but a future monarch. Yes, you read that right! Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, who is just 23 years old, commenced a two-year master's programme in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts in September. Let us tell you a bit more about her in this article.

Eldest royal child

Born in 2001 to Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Elisabeth holds the royal title of Duchess of Brabant. She is the eldest of four siblings and the successor to the throne. The princess holds impressive academic qualifications from top universities. In 2020, she completed an International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in History and Politics from Lincoln College, Oxford University, in the UK. She is known to be a polyglot, fluent in four languages -- Dutch, French, German and English.

Active public life

Despite her studies abroad, Elisabeth frequently returns to Belgium and remains actively engaged in public life there. "She is sporty and likes skiing, rowing and sailing. She really enjoys walking and being in touch with nature," according to the website of the Belgian Royal Family.

Set to script history

Even though Elisabeth is currently pursuing her academics far away from Belgium, she is set to script history back in her homeland. When she takes over the throne from her father, Elisabeth will become the country's first-ever queen regnant, marking a watershed moment in the European nation's history.