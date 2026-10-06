Mecca Pact In Action: Pakistan, Turkey to deploy military troops to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes

The decision came out of an emergency meeting held in Riyadh on Monday. A joint statement from Riyadh said Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey stand united in their "unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity."

Pakistan and Turkey are set to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia on a war footing under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, as the kingdom grapples with a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

The decision came out of an emergency meeting held in Riyadh on Monday. Among those present were Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Mecca Defence Alliance set to implement military plan

A joint statement from Riyadh said Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey stand united in their "unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity."

They also agreed “to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom".

The three-nation mutual-defence pact, signed in August, binds members to support each other if attacked.

The pact unites three major military powers — Turkey, which fields NATO's second-largest army, Pakistan, the Muslim world's sole nuclear-armed state, and Saudi Arabia, a leading Gulf power.

According to the joint statement, the countries will take necessary measures to provide agreed forces and capabilities and ensure their "rapid deployment" in Saudi Arabia.

Troops' role not defined

The statement, however, did not mention the size of the deployment or the specific roles the troops would undertake.

The move comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is facing a fresh wave of Houthi attacks targeting cities, oil installations and shipping lanes, as fighting in Yemen has escalated again.

Security has worsened sharply in recent months, with the Houthis capturing vast areas from Yemen's Saudi-backed government in an offensive launched in September.

On Monday, Riyadh-backed forces launched a counter-offensive to retake areas held by the Houthis, including pockets under their control for over a decade.