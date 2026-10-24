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Mecca on alert: Saudi Arabia issues urgent warning over hostile threat from air

On Saturday, Saudi Arabian authorities issued emergency alerts across several areas, including Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, and Yanbu, over a hostile aerial threat. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Mecca on alert: Saudi Arabia issues urgent warning over hostile threat from air
Saudi Arabia authorities issue alerts over a hostile aerial threat. (AI-Generated)
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Saudi Arabia authorities on Saturday, October 24, issued an emergency alert warning its citizens in Mecca of a potential hostile aerial threat. The alert was issued through the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform, warning residents of Mecca of a potential danger. In a post on X, the alert stated, ''A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger.'' Saudi authorities advised residents of Mecca to remain alert and follow guidance issued by the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence.

However, in another post on X, Saudi authorities informed that the danger in Mecca Province has passed but urged residents to continue following civil defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of emergency.

 

 

Alerts issued for Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu

Apart from Mecca, Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu, asking people in the affected areas to follow safety instructions, only later confirming that the danger had passed in these areas as well.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said, ''Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu. Earlier today, the coalition had also reported intercepting and destroying a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh.

Security concerns in Saudi Arabia

The latest emergency alerts came amid an ongoing escalation across the region, where Saudi Arabia has faced multiple missile and drone attacks from Houthis. The recent developments have certainly raised security concerns across the Middle East nation, with authorities remaining on alert amid the threat of further attacks.

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