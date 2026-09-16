Saudi Arabia issues first-ever air raid alert in holy city of Mecca amid Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia issued an air raid alert in Mecca for the first time as Houthi attacks intensified, with warnings also issued in Jeddah, Taif and other areas along the western coast.

Saudi Arabia issued an air raid alert in the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday amid a fresh wave of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It was reportedly the first time that an air raid warning had been issued in the city.

Alerts were also issued in several locations along Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including Jeddah and Taif. The warnings were lifted shortly afterwards after authorities said the immediate threat had passed. Saudi authorities asked residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gatherings and not record or share footage of security operations.

Missile and drone attacks raise tensions

The alert came after Saudi Arabia faced several missile and drone attacks allegedly launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent days. Reports also said air traffic heading towards Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina was halted amid the heightened security situation.

Earlier, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, along with Saudi forces, carried out strikes against targets near Taiz in Yemen.

A day before the latest alert, a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia reportedly left 13 people injured. The group has also claimed responsibility for a major attack involving ballistic missiles and drones aimed at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

Houthis deny targeting Mecca

The Houthis have rejected Saudi-led coalition claims that the group targeted Mecca. Houthi political bureau member Hezam Al-Assad dismissed the allegation, saying that claims about the holy city being targeted were false.

The development comes as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces continues to intensify in Yemen.

Red Sea security concerns grow

The latest escalation has also raised concerns over the safety of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important maritime route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Qatar has warned that any closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could have serious consequences for the global economy because of its importance to international shipping and energy supplies.

Trump reportedly rejects Saudi request

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to intervene in the conflict.

Trump has also claimed that the Houthis contacted Washington and asked the US not to get involved.

With attacks continuing and fighting escalating in Yemen, Saudi Arabia is facing renewed security concerns along its southern and western fronts.