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MEA urges caution for Indian seafarers in Black Sea after 5 nationals killed in ship attacks

The MEA on Sunday urged Indian seafarers on merchant vessels in the Black Sea to take extra precautions after 5 Indians died in attacks since April. Citing "highly volatile" security with missile and drone strikes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

MEA urges caution for Indian seafarers in Black Sea after 5 nationals killed in ship attacks
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    The government on Sunday urged seafarers working on merchant vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea to take additional precautions, including insurance coverage and emergency provisions, following the death of five Indian nationals in attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

    An advisory for Indian nationals working on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea issued by the external affairs ministry (MEA) said the security situation in and around the region and adjoining maritime areas is “highly volatile” due to conflict.

    “Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks,” the advisory said. There has been an increase in such attacks on commercial vessels since April, resulting in the death of five Indians.

    What seafarers have been advised

    Indian nationals intending to work on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region were “advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments”.

    Seafarers choosing to work in the region should exercise “utmost caution” and take other precautions, including obtaining comprehensive information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures, the advisory said.

    The seafarers should ensure their terms of employment comply with international maritime standards and provide “adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency”.

    The seafarers should also keep their families informed of their itinerary and maintain regular contact, monitor and comply with advisories from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other government authorities, as well as safety instructions issued by vessel operators and maritime authorities.

    Recent attacks: MV Golden Leo, MV Omorfi

    The advisory also urged Indian nationals to consider a security advisory issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration on July 23, which called on seafarers to exercise the “highest degree of caution” in the Black Sea following 10 attacks on foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew members since April.

    Four Indian seafarers were among 10 people killed when MV Golden Leo was hit by multiple missiles while departing Odesa port on July 19. Another Indian seafarer was killed when the bulk carrier MV Omorfi was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters, on July 18.

    The foreign-flagged tankers MT Louise-1, MT Asia and MT Nelsa, all of which had Indian crew members, were recently attacked near Novorossiysk in Russia. Indian seafarers needing consular assistance can contact Indian embassies or Consulates in the region.

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