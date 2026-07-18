MEA responds to US bill proposing 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers including India, says 'closely following these developments'

India said on Friday it is closely following a proposed US bill that could impose 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian crude, including India and China. The bill, backed by 60 US Senators, targets Russia's oil revenues.

India on Friday said it was closely tracking a proposed US legislation that could slap tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian crude oil. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the issue at his regular media briefing.

"We are closely following these developments, and we are aware of the proposed legislation," Jaiswal said. On oil purchases, he added: "We buy oil from various countries in the world. It is based on our approach towards energy sourcing."

What the US bill proposes

The legislation was drafted by Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal and the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

It aims to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's political leadership, financial institutions and energy sector. The goal, the senators said, is to cut off revenues used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to fund the war against Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Blumenthal said the bill would target five major purchasers of Russian oil with 100% tariffs: China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The bill reportedly has the support of around 60 US Senators and could expose countries to steep trade penalties for continuing to buy Russian crude.

India's stand on energy imports

The proposed law comes amid ongoing global efforts to restrict Russia's energy revenues and raise the economic cost of the war in Ukraine.

India has consistently maintained that its crude purchases are driven by energy security and affordability. New Delhi sources oil from multiple countries based on market conditions and national requirements. With the bill gaining traction in the US Senate, India’s oil trade with Russia could face fresh pressure. For now, the government says it is monitoring the situation closely.