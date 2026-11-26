The Ministry of External Affairs has said that 1,700 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since the beginning of 2026, adding that India is cooperating with Washington while opposing illegal immigration.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to work with the US on migration and mobility issues and is firmly opposed to illegal immigration. (ANI Photo)

The United States has deported 1,700 Indian nationals since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to work with the US on migration and mobility issues and is firmly opposed to illegal immigration. He was responding to a question on the deportations during his regular media briefing.

"We have ongoing cooperation with the US on migration and mobility and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the US," Jaiswal said.

"Since the beginning of this year, we've had 1,700 Indian nationals deported from (the US)," he added.

India verifies nationality before deportation

Jaiswal said Indian authorities verify the nationality of individuals after receiving communication from the US government in cases involving possible deportation. The verification process is carried out before the government confirms whether those facing deportation are Indian nationals.

In July, the MEA had informed that more than 4,840 Indian nationals had been deported from the US since 2025.

Trump administration continues crackdown on illegal immigration

The deportations come as US President Donald Trump's administration continues its crackdown on illegal immigration. The administration has made action against undocumented migrants a major focus of its immigration policy, leading to deportations of foreign nationals, including Indians.

India has maintained that it opposes illegal immigration while continuing its cooperation with the US on matters related to migration and the movement of people.