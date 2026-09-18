MEA reacts to Bangladesh reviewing 101 pacts: What happens next?

The Ministry of External Affairs has finally responded to reports claiming that Bangladesh is reviewing 101 agreements with India, signed during the tenure of the previous government, led by Sheikh Hasina. Here's what MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Bangladesh is reportedly reviewing 101 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with India under the previous Awami League -led government. Responding to such reports, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) has finally responded and said that India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests. While addressing a bi-weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, ''We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially. Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests.''

Why is Bangladesh reviewing 101 agreements?

Last week, Bangladesh's Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni said that the government was reviewing 101 agreements signed with India during Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, including agreements related to connectivity, infrastructure and the use of Bangladeshi ports.

Bangladesh officials reportedly said the review is aimed at ensuring that non-binding MoUs and infrastructure terms align with Bangladesh's national interests.

What do these agreements cover?

The MoUs between India and Bangladesh cover several different aspects of cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. As per previous agreements, India was allowed to transport cargo to its landlocked Northeastern states through Bangladesh's Chattogram and Mongla ports. Any alteration in agreements could affect implications for trade and transport between India and Bangladesh.

India's reaction to reports

The MEA on Friday finally responded to such reports, saying that India has not received any official communication from Bangladesh about the review of the agreements. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that all necessary action will be taken to protect India's interests.

#WATCH | Delhi: | On ANI's question regarding Bangladesh's BNP-led government reviewing 101 agreements signed with India under the previous Awami League administration, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but… pic.twitter.com/woBUOC1UIS — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the review from Bangladesh has come at a time when both nations are currently going through a sensitive phase in their bilateral ties. Meanwhile, Bangladesh remains heavily dependent on India for several energy supplies, such as power and diesel.