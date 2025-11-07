MEA on Trump's potential visit to India next year: 'Nothing to share'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeWorld

WORLD

MEA on Trump's potential visit to India next year: 'Nothing to share'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified it has 'nothing' to share on US President Donald Trump's visit to India despite his recent remarks suggesting that the trip could take place next year.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

MEA on Trump's potential visit to India next year: 'Nothing to share'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified it has 'nothing' to share on US President Donald Trump's visit to India despite his recent remarks suggesting that the trip could take place next year. The Quad comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and India. New Delhi was scheduled to host the Quad summit in 2025.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, when asked if the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will take place without Trump or be rescheduled for next year during the US President's visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that the grouping remains a "valuable platform" for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. "As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," Jaiswal said.

He highlighted the recent Quad engagements, including the Quad Ports of the Future Conference, held during the India Maritime Week in Mumbai on October 29 to 30. "We see Quad as a valuable platform for discussion among the four Quad partners on issues of importance and of interest to them in the Indo-Pacific region. Quad is making steady progress. We recently attended the India Maritime Week in Mumbai. We had the Quad Ports of the Future Conference in Mumbai on 29th and 30th October. We had almost 24 countries participate in it, which included the four quad partners," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had hinted at a possible visit to India for next year as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations between the two nations. Speaking to reporters at the White House after announcing a new deal to lower the prices of weight loss drugs, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "a great man" and "a friend", while hinting at his possible visit.

"He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out; I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going," Trump said.

When asked directly if he planned to travel to India next year, Trump replied, "It could be, yes. "This comes months after The New York Times, in its August report, had said that US President no longer intends to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit, following Washington's decision to impose heavy tariffs.

Citing sources familiar with the President's schedule, the report, titled "The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unravelled", noted that although Trump had earlier assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would attend the summit in the fall, the plan has now been dropped.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram'
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE