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MEA on BAPS Paris temple, Eiffel Tower row: Aware of temple opening, but Tower issue between entities concerned

Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said aware of opening of temple by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in Paris row that followed because BAPS delegation visit Eiffel Tower. However distanced itself dispute said matter between entities concerned.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 08:22 AM IST

MEA on BAPS Paris temple, Eiffel Tower row: Aware of temple opening, but Tower issue between entities concerned
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that it was aware of the opening of the temple by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in Paris and the row that followed because of the BAPS delegation's visit to the Eiffel Tower.

However, it distanced itself from the dispute and said that it was a matter "between the entities concerned".

"We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

PM Modi's virtual address was good wishes, common practice: MEA

Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the inauguration of the temple was part of the government's practice of conveying "good wishes" on such occasions.

"It is a common practice for the Prime Minister to convey his good wishes on such occasions. In this case, it was done virtually. There is no cause for any comment in this regard," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to questions regarding reports that the female employees were 'removed' from the Eiffel Tower premises during a visit by the Hindu religious group. The staff at the Eiffel Tower later went on a strike over it.

Eiffel Tower staff allege female employees sidelined, replaced by men

In a statement, Eiffel Tower staff condemned "professional instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced, and rendered invisible based on their gender" during the visit by the delegation.

"Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present."

According to its website, BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship "dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service, and global harmony."

It's a registered charitable trust in India and an NGO in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The MEA clarification comes amid growing international coverage of the controversy, with the ministry maintaining that while it acknowledges the cultural importance of the temple opening, the operational decisions at the Eiffel Tower during the private delegation visit are not a matter for government intervention.

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