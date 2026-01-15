FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’

In an advisory issued by Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, Indians are ‘strongly advised’ to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid escalating nationwide unrest in Iran and security concerns for Indian nationals. This comes following an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5. 

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: 'Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran'
In an advisory issued by Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, Indians are ‘strongly advised’ to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid escalating nationwide unrest in Iran and security concerns for Indian nationals. This comes following an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5. 

In the advisory, MEA said, “In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.”

Indians advised to leave Iran

On January 14, Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The embassy further said, "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PlOs should exercise due caution," and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

It also stated, "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The advisory added, "The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers:

+989128109115; +989128109109;

+989128109102; +989932179359.

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in."

The embassy also said, "All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so."

Unrest in Iran has escalated with killing of over 2000 people, which began as a demonstration over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency but turned violent. internet and international phone services were cutoff in Iran.

(with agency inputs)

