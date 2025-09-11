MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals to not join the Russian army amid Ukraine war. What did MEA warned against in the advisory?

In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals to not join the Russian army amid Ukraine war. In the advisory, MEA warned Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join Russian army as it is a "course fraught with danger".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X, wrote, "Our response to media queries on Indians recruited into the Russian army." He posted the advisory, that read “We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly. We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens."

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger," it said.

Indians forced to join Russian Army

This advisory come amid reports claiming that several Indians who had traveled to Moscow were forced into combat roles in Ukraine. In a report by Hindu newspaper, two Indian men claimed they entered Russia on student or work visa, were lured for construction jobs but were instead deployed to the frontline in Ukraine by an agent. These man currently in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, claimed that 13 more Indians were also present.