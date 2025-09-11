Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

After Israel attacks Yemen's Sanaa, Netanyahu issues BIG warning 'Anyone who hits us...'

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals to not join the Russian army amid Ukraine war. What did MEA warned against in the advisory?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals to not join the Russian army amid Ukraine war. In the advisory, MEA warned Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join Russian army as it is a "course fraught with danger".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X, wrote, "Our response to media queries on Indians recruited into the Russian army." He posted the advisory, that read “We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly. We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens."

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger," it said. 

Indians forced to join Russian Army

This advisory come amid reports claiming that several Indians who had traveled to Moscow were forced into combat roles in Ukraine. In a report by Hindu newspaper, two Indian men claimed they entered Russia on student or work visa, were lured for construction jobs but were instead deployed to the frontline in Ukraine by an agent.  These man currently in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, claimed that 13 more Indians were also present. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO
Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
"Mannu Kya Karegga?" gets a standing ovation at BAFTA screening
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE