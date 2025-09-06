Add DNA as a Preferred Source
MEA issues BIG statement on Australia’s anti-immigration ‘march for protest’, says, ‘in regular touch…,Indian community…’

Amid the ongoing anti-immigration "march for protest" in Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs have issued a big statement over concerns for Indian living there. Why are “march for protest” anti-immigration rally going on in Australia ?

ANI

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 06:46 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

(Image: Guardian)
Amid the ongoing anti-immigration "march for protest" in Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs have issued a big statement over concerns for Indian living there. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Government is committed to the welfare of all Indians abroad, as it responded to recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia. The MEA stated that New Delhi remains in touch with the Australian government over the issue.

MEA states, "in regular touch..."

At the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are all aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in many cities across Australia on 31 August. Our High Commissions and Consulate Generals were in regular touch with the Australian government, as also with our community members in this regard... Before the protests took place, our High Commission shared the concerns of the Indian diaspora with the Australian government."

The MEA spokesperson confirmed that the Australian government had formally responded to India's concerns. "We received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protest in Australia may be of concern for Australia's diverse communities. At the same time, we would have seen that senior leaders and politicians, both from the Australian government side and also from the opposition side, have issued statements supporting the multicultural identity of Australia.

"They've also recognised the role played by the Indian Australian community in the overall progress and development of Australia, and they appreciate and acknowledge this role very much," Jaiswal said.

Reiterating India's stance, he added, "On our side, we continue to firmly believe that diversity is strength. We value a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element, and in fact, they bolster our strategic ties. The Government of India remains committed to securing the welfare and wellbeing of all Indians abroad, and we are in touch with the Australian Government, as also with the diaspora organisation in Australia."

The MEA spokesperson also noted the importance of India-Australia ties, stating, "We value a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element, and in fact, they bolster our strategic ties."

Anti-immigrant protests in Australia

About 15,000 people gathered in Sydney on Sunday for the "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally. Similar demonstrations were held in Melbourne and Adelaide, where protesters demanded an end to what they described as "mass immigration," as reported by The New York Times.

On Monday, Australian leaders condemned the protests, which drew tens of thousands of people across the country. Protesters were heard chanting slogans such as "send them back" and "stop the invasion." The government described the protests as racist, while politicians from both the ruling party and the opposition expressed concern over the involvement of neo-Nazi groups, The New York Times reported.

(Inputs from ANI)

 
