McDonald's workers accused of putting pork in Muslim family's fish sandwich

United States: A Muslim woman in the United State's Massachusetts has filed a complaint with the state's Commission Against Discrimination that McDonald's workers had intentionally put bacon in a fish sandwich she ordered for her children to "offend, humiliate and cause distress". Eating pork is forbidden in Islam.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman's behalf, the news agency AP reported.

Barbara Dougan, a CAIR lawyer, said the complainant will seek monetary damages for the alleged act, hoping the company would better train its workers. In a statement, the woman said religious discrimination was illegal and morally reprehensible.

According to the report, after the incident, the woman's children had asked her if the workers hated them.

The woman, Ghadir Alahmar, said in a statement that the workers' conduct made her children feel unwanted and worthless.

"My children now wonder if they are welcome in their own country. They ask me, 'Do they hate us?' How is a mother supposed to answer that question?" she said.

She said they noticed the bacon before eating it.

With inputs from AP