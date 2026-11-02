‘Mayday, Mayday!’: Chilling final cockpit audio surfaces after Florida Learjet crash kills 9

A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed near Greenacres in Florida while flying from Austin to the Bahamas, with newly emerged ATC audio capturing the crew’s desperate attempts to regain control before the aircraft plunged to the ground.

The final moments of a deadly Learjet crash in Florida have emerged through air traffic control recordings, revealing the crew's increasingly desperate attempts to control the aircraft before it crashed.

The Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, was flying from Austin, Texas, to Freeport in the Bahamas when the situation suddenly deteriorated. The crew initially reported moderate turbulence and icing conditions. They also discussed finding smoother air as the flight continued, with the outside temperature reported at around minus 47 degrees Celsius.

The aircraft then began losing altitude at an extraordinary rate. “722 Bravo Delta… we’re descending 8,000—Mayday, Mayday! We’re descending 10,000 feet per minute!" the pilot said.

Descent rate rises to 20,000 feet per minute

The pilot later told air traffic control that the aircraft was overspeeding and descending at 20,000 feet per minute. Alarms could be heard in the background as the crew struggled to bring the aircraft under control.

The air traffic controller attempted to assist the pilots and reassured them that they could choose any altitude. "I'm here with you. Talk to me." But the aircraft continued its rapid descent.

"We're going to crash into the ground, 722 Bravo Delta," the pilot said. The crew subsequently reported an even higher descent rate of around 22,000 feet per minute, while the aircraft was banking at approximately 60 degrees.

‘Holy f--k, we’re out of time!’

The final transmission captured the panic inside the cockpit. As the aircraft continued falling, someone was heard shouting: "Look outside... Holy f--k, we're out of time!"

The transmission then ended. Moments later, the aircraft crashed near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Greenacres, in Palm Beach County.

Jet crashes near homes and erupts into fireball

The aircraft plunged towards a residential area near a mobile home park before hitting the ground and bursting into flames. The crash killed all nine people aboard, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed.

The aircraft came down only a short distance from nearby homes. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as a massive fire broke out following the impact. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office closed roads in both directions around the crash site and asked motorists to stay away from the area.

The crash location is also only a few miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

FAA and NTSB investigate deadly crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. Officials have not yet released the identities of the nine victims.

The cause of the sudden loss of control also remains unknown. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft's mechanical condition, the reported icing and overspeed warnings, the extreme descent rate and the crew's final communications with air traffic control.