'Maybe you're seeing me alive for the last time': Volodymyr Zelenskyy's frantic call for help

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US lawmakers that if the Russian attack is not stopped, then perhaps they all were seeing him alive for the last time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke directly to US lawmakers on Saturday and called for a halt to the Russian attack. During the meeting Zelenskyy asked for additional help to stop the war. According to the report, Zelenskyy asked that the US help by sending planes from Eastern European partners.

He added that if help does not come, they may be seeing him alive for the last time. Earlier some media reports revealed that Russia has already tried to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times.

'Maybe you're seeing me alive for the last time'

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, during a call on Zoom with more than 280 members of the US Senate and House of representatives, called for more military and humanitarian aid as well as a worldwide ban on Russian oil purchases, according to a US report.

A visibly emotional Zelenskyy also added that if the Russian attack is not stopped, then perhaps they all were seeing him alive for the last time.

Read | Ukraine war Day 12: Mariupol evacuation fails second time, 25 points on latest developments 

Demand to declare Ukraine a 'no-fly zone'

Zelenskyy also talked about declaring Ukraine a 'no-fly zone' on the Zoom call meeting. He also warned the US senators that if there was an incident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Reactor and Chernobyl Reactor, it would engulf the whole of Europe. It is worth noting that Russia has captured these two plants.

US senators put Zelenskyy's security at risk

Despite the fact of keeping the Zoom call confidential between US senators and Zelenskyy, two US Senators Sans Marco Rubio and Steve Dines shared the screenshot of the Zoom call. This puts Zelenskyy's safety at risk. Now both the senators are being criticized.

Sought help from Europe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also urged for help from European leaders. He told the European leaders, "This may be the last time you see me alive."

The way the Russian army is destroying and occupying the cities of Ukraine, the concerns of the President of Ukraine are bound to increase.

They are seeking the help of additional military force from the United States and Europe but no action has been taken except sanctions and condemnation.

