'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis aligning

What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know

'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation

'May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes

Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row: 'Some political parties...'

Meet woman, DU-JNU grad, who cleared UPSC exam not once but four times with AIR..., left IAS for..., she is from...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

CSK's 22-year-old star creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20I record after blistering fifty vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says...

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis aligning

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay'

What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know

What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeWorld

WORLD

'May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed thanks to his Israeli counterpart after Benjamin Netanyahu wished him and the people of India on the 79th Independence Day.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

'May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes
File image credit: Reuters

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed thanks to his Israeli counterpart after Benjamin Netanyahu wished him and the people of India on the 79th Independence Day. PM Modi said in a post on X, "Thank you PM Netanyahu for your warm wishes. May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish...may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people."

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.In a series of posts on X shared on the Israeli Prime Minister's account, Netanyahu said, "Congratulations to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India on your Independence Day".

Highlighting that India and Israel are proud democracies bound by history, innovation and friendship, Netanyahu said that the best chapters of the partnership still lie ahead. "Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead."

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future. PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

ALSO READ | PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe
Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe
'It may seem cute, but...': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in Himachal, WATCH
'It may seem cute, but...': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car
Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia - Watch
Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Aust
Meet IPS Safin Hasan, whose father worked as labourer, mother as cook, had accident on the day of exam, still cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IPS Safin Hasan, whose father worked as labourer, mother as cook, had accid
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE