'May Do Another Little Epic Fury': Donald Trump threatens new attack on Iran, Tehran says will cut internet cables

US President Donald Trump hinted at a fresh military operation against Iran codenamed 'Epic Fury' as conflict nears 8 months. Iran told Reuters it has plans to target 7 undersea internet cables in Strait of Hormuz if US and Israel resume attacks.

US President Donald Trump said Washington could launch another military operation against Iran, raising the prospect of renewed attacks as the conflict approaches its eighth month. Tehran, meanwhile, has drawn up plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel resume their campaign, according to Iranian security officials cited by Reuters.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said at a rally in Florida on Friday, referring to the name given by the US military to its war against Iran, which began on February 28. He did not elaborate on the possibility of another operation.

The remarks come amid uncertainty over the war's duration, rising fuel prices and concerns about regional fallout. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as per reports.

Trump says US could end war quickly

Earlier on Friday, Trump said the United States could bring the war to an end quickly but questioned whether Washington should pursue an immediate conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually lose momentum.

“We could end it very quickly. Do we want to finish it or let it wither is the question,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn.

He also said oil was continuing to move through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies, adding, “We are getting everything we want.”

Trump has offered shifting goals for the conflict. Earlier this month, he said the US would not launch an attack on Iran before next month's midterm elections. A New York Times report on Wednesday said US and Israeli militaries had drawn up plans for renewed strikes after the midterms, targeting Iran's energy, nuclear and missile infrastructure.

France, Turkey warn against escalation

Foreign ministers from several countries warned on Friday that another offensive could widen the conflict. The comments followed a meeting in Istanbul attended by Britain, France, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Italy.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “A new attack on Iran would expand the war in the region. A military intervention on Iran is not in any way a solution.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned escalation would leave no winners and push up oil prices.

Iran plans to target undersea cables: Report

As fears of renewed action grow, Tehran has prepared plans to target undersea cables in the Gulf if attacked again, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines... from undersea cables to military bases,” one official said. Yadollah Javani, deputy head of political affairs for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said Iran could target seven major internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz.

The officials said Gulf countries should hold Washington responsible for any damage.

How cable attacks could disrupt internet

Undersea cables carry around 99 per cent of global internet traffic, according to the International Telecommunication Union. However, less than 1 per cent of international bandwidth passes through the Strait, said Alan Mauldin of TeleGeography.

Multiple cuts could still slow services and disrupt finance and cloud computing, with repairs difficult during wartime due to insurance costs and permit delays.