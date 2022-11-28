Search icon
Video: Mauna Loa, world's largest active volcano, erupts in Hawaii

The world's largest active volcano erupted in Hawaii on Sunday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano erupts | Photo: USGS

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa erupted in Hawaii on Sunday night said the US Geological Service's (USGS) volcanic activity service. "At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the notification said.

Based on previous events, the notification warns that the early eruption stages of this volcano can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly. The volcano alert level was upgraded from an "advisory" to a "warning." The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is going to conduct aerial reconnaissance as soon as possible to analyse the hazards and better describe the eruption, added the notification. 

More than a dozen earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes struck the region in the last two hours, according to the USGS, with one measuring 4.2 in magnitude.

About Mauna Loa

Mauna Loa, which takes up more than half of the Big Island in Hawaii, and rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean, last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 5 miles (8.05 km) of the city of Hilo.

 

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

