When announcing Gaetz as his choice to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ), Trump referred to him as a “talented and determined lawyer.”

Most U.S. attorney general appointees usually have extensive experience in law and law enforcement. However, that’s not the situation with Matt Gaetz. On Wednesday (13th November), he stepped down from Congress after being chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next attorney general.

According to The Intercept , Matt Gaetz, who was recently involved in a criminal investigation, doesn’t have much experience with how the federal Justice Department operates. He also hasn’t had many opportunities to put his law degree to use.

When announcing Gaetz as his choice to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ), Trump referred to him as a “talented and determined lawyer.”

Matt Gaetz had little experience practicing law before entering politics. He followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Florida state legislature just a few years after passing the bar exam.

During that time, Gaetz did not work as a prosecutor. Instead, he was a junior associate at a small law firm near his hometown.

Gaetz’s background might seem unsuitable for someone aiming to lead the Department of Justice. His chances of being approved could be slim, especially if his ongoing ethics issues and lack of support within the Republican Party work against him.

During his first term, Trump went through several attorneys general. Now, he seems to prioritize loyalty over experience, even if it means choosing someone like Gaetz, who hasn’t appeared in court in over ten years.

Gaetz finished law school at William and Mary in Virginia in 2007 and became a member of the Florida Bar in February 2008, according to state records.

Before running for a state House seat in early 2010, Gaetz had a short stint working at a law firm in Florida.

Gaetz’s website proudly claims, “Many know Matt for his courtroom work supporting the Eglin AFB F-35 project,” referring to a high-profile lawsuit he filed against the city of Valparaiso.

The city of Valparaiso had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Air Force, complaining about noise from F-35 fighter jets. Gaetz got involved by making an unusual request for a local judge to stop the city from continuing its federal case.

Valparaiso and the Air Force eventually reached a settlement, but the judge dismissed Gaetz’s request. The judge explained that state courts have no authority to interfere in federal cases, as this goes against basic constitutional principles.

According to Valparaiso’s former mayor, Gaetz had “absolutely nothing to do” with resolving the issue. However, Gaetz still used it as a highlight in his campaign story.

After leaving his legal career in 2010 to join the Florida legislature, following in his father’s footsteps, Gaetz has maintained his law license.

In 2019, after Gaetz had become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Florida Bar announced it was investigating him. This was due to a tweet he posted that seemed threatening toward Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who was scheduled to testify before the House oversight committee the following day.

Gaetz deleted the tweet and apologized. A Florida disciplinary committee decided not to take serious action but sent him a warning letter. The letter criticized his tweet as unprofessional, careless, insensitive, and showing poor judgment.

After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, many of Gaetz’s former law school classmates and other alumni from William and Mary Law School signed a letter demanding his resignation from Congress. They accused him of trying to block the certification of the election results and spreading false claims that some of the people who stormed the Capitol were actually members of antifa pretending to be Trump supporters.

Antifa (short for "anti-fascist") refers to a political movement made up of groups or individuals who oppose far-right ideologies, including fascism and racism, often through protests and direct action.

"Right ideologies" are political beliefs linked to conservatism, focusing on preserving traditions, promoting free markets, and limiting government interference. They emphasize nationalism, law and order, and personal responsibility. These ideas vary across countries but often aim to uphold cultural values and prioritize national interests over global concerns.

Later that year, Gaetz’s law license was temporarily suspended because he failed to pay the required fees to the Florida Bar.At the time, Gaetz’s spokesperson explained the issue by saying, “Congressman Gaetz is no longer actively practicing law.”

In March 2021, it was reported that the Department of Justice was investigating Gaetz for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. Gaetz has consistently denied the allegations.

A former aide to Trump testified that Gaetz requested a presidential pardon. However, Trump did not grant the pardon before leaving office.

The House ethics committee started its own investigation into Gaetz shortly after the allegations surfaced. However, this investigation was paused until early 2023, when the Justice Department ended its inquiry without charging Gaetz.

Gaetz’s sudden resignation this week (14th Nov) stopped the ethics investigation.Before a potential confirmation process, senators from both parties are requesting access to the committee's report, which is said to be "highly damaging."

More information could come to light as the Miami Herald (a well-known newspaper based in Florida) continues its efforts to unseal documents from a federal civil case linked to the allegations.The documents include transcripts of statements from alleged trafficking victims who claim that Gaetz attended a sex party. However, Gaetz has denied these allegations.

If Gaetz is confirmed as attorney general—though many think it’s unlikely—he would be one of the least qualified people in recent history to take on the role of the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

However, Gaetz would likely follow Trump’s orders without question, which is all Trump wants.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)