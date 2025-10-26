Masterstroke by President Putin, Russia successfully tests new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, unique to Moscow, capable to pierce...

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...
WORLD
Russia has successfully conducted a test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin described the missile as a nuclear-capable weapon that can pierce any defence shield, and will move towards deploying the weapon.
Russia has successfully conducted a test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile on Sunday, October 26. President Vladimir Putin described the missile as a nuclear-capable weapon that can pierce any defence shield, and will move towards deploying the weapon. Putin said that no other country in the world than Russia possess this 'unique ware'.
Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, told Putin that the missile travelled 14,000 km (8,700 miles) and was in the air for about 15 hours when it was tested on October 21, as Reuters reported.
Speaking at a military command meeting, President Putin, dressed in a camouflage fatigue, announced that missile's 'crucial testing' had been completed. He said, 'It is a unique ware which nobody else in the world has.' He then told Gerasimov, wartime commandr, that Russia now needs to ' understand how to class the weapon and prepare infrastructure for deploying the Burevestnik' as Reuters reported.
The 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) is known to NATO as SSC-X-9 Skyfall. It is a nuclear-capable, powered cruise missile with an almost 'unlimited' range and 'unpredicatble' flight path.
The Burevestnik, first unveiled by Putin in 2018, is part of Russia’s new generation of strategic weapons.
Putin said the success of the Burevestnik test demonstrated that Russia’s nuclear deterrent was 'at the highest level, higher than any other nuclear power.'
Last week, Putin held a nuclear drill, and then the 'successful' testing of Burevestnik cruise missile, sending a signal to West and US President Donald Trump, as Putin has said, 'Russia will never bow to pressure from the West over the war in Ukraine as us President Donald Trump takes a tougher stance against Russia to push for a ceasefire.'