'Mastermind Of 9/11 Found At Doorstep Of Pak Army Academy': India's stinging reply to Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

India on Saturday gave stinging reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statements during his address to UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

India on Saturday gave stinging reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statements during his address to UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

Exercising India's right to reply, diplomat Petal Gehlot called Sharif's remarks "bizarre" and reminded Assembly that Osama bin Laden, who masterminded 9/11 attacks, was found living in Pakistan.

"The US just observed anniversary of 9/11 attacks. Its mastermind was living at doorsteps of Pakistan's Army's premier academy," she pointed out.

Sharif on Friday used UNGA podium to credit US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" in 2025 conflict with India, as he again raked up Kashmir issue.

"Security by day, terrorism by night"

Calling out Pakistan's hypocrisy on terrorism, India said it "claims to uphold security by day and perpetrates terrorism by night."

Warning Pakistan that terrorism will have consequences, India said it will act to defend itself.

"We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised. And continued terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences," Indian diplomat said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. US President Trump has repeatedly claimed, as recently as in his address to UNGA this week, that he stopped war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India also called on UN Assembly "to recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they are, not what its representatives mendaciously present."

"Reiterating falsehood year after year will not make it true. Pakistan's duplicity and deceit will neither benefit it nor world."

On Kashmir, PoK and minorities

In his about 23-minute address, Sharif also raised issue of Kashmir, saying that to ensure South Asia never reaches that precipice of conflict of 2025 again, just and fair solution to Kashmir issue is required.

Calling Jammu and Kashmir an "integral and inalienable part of India," Gehlot pointed to human rights violations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

"Let's turn focus to PoK. Ask people of Rawalkot about wanton killings and human rights violations by Pakistan government there," she said.

Slamming Pakistan's "hypocritical homilies" about democratic values and human rights, Indian representative pointed out Islamabad's own record. "Pakistan is regime of army, for army and by army. Their puppets may change, but army continues to call shots."

On Sharif's reference to religious tolerance, India pointed out Islamabad's own record. "Pakistani regime has blasphemy laws as its mainstay. World knows how Pakistan treats its minorities."

In his speech, Sharif also spoke about Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism.