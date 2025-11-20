FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Massive volcano erupts on Indonesia's Mount Semeru, engulfs villages in ash, 170 stranded climbers rescued; Watch Video

The rescue operation concluded Thursday, amid warnings that ongoing seismic activity suggests further eruptions are likely. "They are safe and now being helped to return," said Priatin Hadi Wijaya, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, during a video news conference.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Massive volcano erupts on Indonesia's Mount Semeru, engulfs villages in ash, 170 stranded climbers rescued; Watch Video
A sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, Java island's highest volcano, on Wednesday, forced authorities to evacuate more than 900 people after the eruption engulfed villages in ash. The eruption emitted massive plumes of ash and sent lava and rocks as far as 13 km down its slopes, according to a Reuters report. 

Mount Semeru eruption video

The video from Indonesia's volcanology agency circulating online showed a huge cloud of hot ash billowing from the crater and blanketing the slopes of the volcano. Hundreds of residents and climbers were evacuated as the authorities raised the alert level to the highest possible category(Level IV). 

According to Reuters, a total of 178 people, comprising climbers, porters, guides, and tourists, had been ascending the 3,676-metre (12,060-foot) peak in East Java's Lumajang district. They became stranded at the Ranu Kumbolo camping area when the volcano unexpectedly erupted. The rescue operation concluded Thursday, amid warnings that ongoing seismic activity suggests further eruptions are likely. “They are safe and now being helped to return,” said Priatin Hadi Wijaya, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, during a video news conference.

Meanwhile, dozens of personnel has been deployed to assist with evacuations, relocating 956 people from areas near Mount Semeru to temporary shelters in schools, mosques, and government buildings. The East Java's rescue agency is also searching for any residents who may still be trapped. 

About Mount Semeru

Mount Semeru, Indonesia's third-highest volcano at 3,676 meters, is one of around 130 active volcanoes in the country, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire. This region is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to tectonic plate movement. Semeru's last major eruption in December 2021 resulted in 51 fatalities and widespread ashfall in nearby villages. 


 

